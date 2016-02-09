Forecast: Windy day expected in the Pine Belt.

A sunny, windy and cool day is on tap for the Pine Belt with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds are expected to be from the NW at 10-25 mph so please refrain from burning anything outdoors.

Clear and cold toniight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunny and cool on Wednesday with highs in the lower to mid 50.

Looks like the next best chance for rain will arrive around Monday of next week.

