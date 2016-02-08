Fire inspection in Laurel could save taxpayers money - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Fire inspection in Laurel could save taxpayers money

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

City officials in Laurel are working to improve its fire rating to help taxpayers save money.

According to Mayor Johnny Magee, the Mississippi Fire Rating Bureau will complete an inspection in the city Tuesday.

They will inspect the city’s water supply, fire hydrants and other things that make the city’s fire department operate more efficiently.

Magee said if the city’s ratings go from five to four, insurance and taxes should go down for residents.

He also said city officials have been working hard on behalf of taxpayers to give them some much needed relief.

“We’ve put in several new fire hydrants,"Magee said. "We’ve also purchased a new fire truck. We’ve built a fire station and all that’s happened since the last inspection."

