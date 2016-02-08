Forecast: Breezy weather expected across the Pine Belt today.

A cold front will bring windy conditions to the Pine Belt today with highs in the 50s.

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunny and quite chilly on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

The rest of the week looks dry.

