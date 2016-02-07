SLIDESHOW: Pine Belt residents celebrate Super Bowl 50 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SLIDESHOW: Pine Belt residents celebrate Super Bowl 50

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Southern Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers fans across the Pine Belt gathered in football spirit.

Fans and tailgaters have set the atmosphere with music, barbecue and laughter right here in the Hub City.

Super Bowl 50 takes place at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 

