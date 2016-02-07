Controlled burn takes down Petal animal clinic - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Controlled burn takes down Petal animal clinic

PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

A controlled burn and practice for Petal fire fighters took place Sunday morning.

The old Petal Animal Clinic will now offer services located on 1111 Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

The old space that was burned down will become an extended parking lot for Wards.

