VIRAL: Beyonce’s new video trending topic charts

Beyonce’s surprise new single and music video “Formation” has swept across the internet Saturday resulting in trending topic.

The famed artist’s single has over 5,300 tweets and is currently going viral in Google’s Trends across the world.

Beyonce is currently scheduled to perform with Coldplay during the Super Bowl 50 halftime show. However, it has not been confirmed whether she will debut “Formation” live at the Levi’s Stadium.

“Formation” is available to stream and download through Tidal.

