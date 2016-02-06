Family Gras 2016 concert schedule

Family Gras 2016 will host free music concerts open to the public in Metairie, Louisiana Saturday and Sunday. The music celebration is open for all ages with opportunities for food and art shopping. Here’s a look at the schedule and musical artists:

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30, 2016

Imagination Movers - 12:00PM-12:40PM

So Long Storyland - 1:00PM-2:00PM

Big Sam’s Funky Nation - 2:30PM-3:45PM

The Monkee - 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR - 4:15PM-5:45PM

Andy Grammer - 6:00PM-7:15PM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 31, 2016

Remedy - 12:00PM-12:45PM

Amanda Shaw - 1:00PM-2:00PM

Johnny Rivers - 2:30PM-3:30PM

Rodney Atkins - 4:00PM-5:15PM

The Band Perry - 5:45PM-7:00PM

