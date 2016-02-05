A cool and dry weekend is expected in the Pine Belt.

A very nice day is on tap for the Pine Belt to get your weekend started. Highs today under sunny skies will be in the mid 50s.

Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly sunny and cool on Saturday with highs again in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

Sunny and cool again on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s.

