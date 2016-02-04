Lamar Co. citizens meet again on spray field issue

Concerned citizens in Lamar County met Thursday to discuss plans to prevent the City of Hattiesburg from building a wastewater spray field in the county.

Hattiesburg was approved to move forward with a land application system for its wastewater by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality in January. Now, county residents are waiting to see if Hattiesburg does plan to buy and use three thousand acres in Lamar County as part of that system. .

"The City of Hattiesburg is just sitting here," count resident Q.C. Howard said. "Not knowing what they're going to do, we don't know which direction we need to (go). Later on I'll imagine that there will be lawsuits on both sides."

County residents said at this point, they are still trying to inform as many people as possible about the land application system.

"We think we want to rent a billboard," resident Carl Bond said. "Let's just get right to it. Let's think we want to rent a billboard. 'Stop Hattiesburg' is what I want it to say!"

Bond said he hopes a public billboard would bring Lamar County and Hattiesburg residents together.

"The problem is, we've got all these groups," Bond said. "We've got Mr. Abrams and his folks in Hattiesburg and us. they got folks in Forrest County. Somehow we need to figure out how to get together and fight as one collective voice."

Robert Abrams of Hattiesburg agreed.

"They have tried to keep the people of Hattiesburg ignorant," Abrams said. "I don't want anyone over here to think that the citizens of Hattiesburg are your enemy. We're your friend. We're gonna need your help."

Bradley said in January the land the city plans to purchase for LAS has not been finalized.

