Train derails in Wayne County

Emergency management officials are on the scene of a train derailment near Industrial Road in Wayne County.

According to officials, about five cars jumped the tracks around 3:30 pm. Thursday afternoon.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for a slideshow from the scene.

Deputy Director of Wayne County Emergency Management Agency Keven Stevens said the 24 car train was carrying 22 cars of corn, flour and soy to the Mar Jac plant in Waynesboro when the accident occurred.

According to Stevens, the derailed cars have not overturned and the loads are still intact.

Officials with Meridian Southern train company are enroute to the scene to assess the situations.

The cars won’t be moved tonight.

Officials will be back on the scene tomorrow morning to start moving the cars.

It will take a crane to lift the car off the track so workers can make a temporary repair to the track so the cars can be moved, according to officials with Meridian Southern.

According to Joseph Dunlap, Director of Wayne County Economic Development District, the railways were built in 1974.

Meridian Southern train officials said preliminary analysis shows that the tracks shattered from a combination of the weight of the cars and the spindle on the bottom hitting the tracks.

The railway that split is on Mar-Jac property and repairs won't cost taxpayers anything.

No injuries were reported.

