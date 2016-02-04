Forecast: Sunny and cool weather expected in the Pine Belt today.

Good morning everyone!

A sunny and cool day is expected with highs in mid 50s.

Clear and cold tonight with lows mainly in the upper 20s.

Sunny and cool weather is expected to prevail to prevail Friday into the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

A pretty good shot at some even colder weather for next week is still on the table. Stay tuned!

