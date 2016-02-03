Forecast: Much cooler and drier weather returns today.

Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies later today with no rain as our front has moved well to the east of the area.

Highs today will be in mid 60s and lows tonight in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday into the weekend looks mainly cool and dry.

looking ahead to next week, we may a big blast of very cold air move into the Pine Belt. Stay tuned!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather