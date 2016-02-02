Notice of job, salary cuts sent to HPSD employees

A memo from the Mississippi Department of Education has forced State Auditor Stacey Pickering to send a rapid response team to audit the Hattiesburg Public School District. Pickering said his rapid response audit team had “boots on the ground” this week investigating the Hattiesburg Public School District’s “finances and management practices.”More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District released a financial audit that explains the depth of the district's monetary struggles.
The Hattiesburg Public School District is cutting jobs and salaries for staff to help keep the district running through this school year on decreased finances.
Hattiesburg Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home.
The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a man said he was hit by a car during a fight outside a fast food restaurant.
The Mississippi Coast is getting some well-deserved attention in a recent issue of Vogue magazine.
