Forecast: Severe weather possible this afternoon and evening.

A strong cold front will approach the Pine Belt today. This system may spawn some severe weather in portions of the Pine Belt later today into the evening hours. Make sure to keep your weather radios on. We will issue and watches are warnings as necessary.

The front will pass through the area tonight and much cooler and drier weather will prevail for the rest of the week.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather