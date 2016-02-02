Southbound lanes on I-59 closed for truck fire now open

An 18-wheeler caught fire late Monday night on I-59 southbound in Jones County.

A Dollar General truck's tire blew out and, the truck ran off the road and hit a tree, according to Lance Chancellor with the Jones County Fire Department. The truck caught on fire and was carrying all types of household supplies including ammonia and lighter fluid.

MOBILE USERS: VIEW THE SLIDESHOW HERE.

Chancellor said the driver had no injuries.

I 59 south bound between the 99 exit and the Tallahala creek, just north of the City of Laurel is now back open.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.