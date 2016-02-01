Thames Elementary student flashes toy gun at school

A Thames Elementary School student is facing disciplinary action after displaying a toy gun to other students at school.

Hattiesburg Public Schools Public Relations Specialist Jas N Smith said the student showed the toy gun to classmates Thursday afternoon around dismissal time.

He said those students did not know it was toy at the time and then told a Thames teacher about the incident Friday.

Smith said one of the district's school resource officers recovered the toy gun at the student's home over the weekend.

He said the officer spoke to both the student and parents about the incident and explained there will be disciplinary consequences even though it was only a toy gun.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.