Walmart asks Lamar Co. to table supercenter proposal

Walmart representatives have asked the Lamar County Planning Commission to table any decision about Walmart Supercenter on Highway 98 "until further notice."

Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said he received the request Monday from William Neds, a project manager with Carlson Consulting Engineers, Inc.

"Let this serve as written documentation that representatives of the proposed Walmart development along Hwy 98 are requesting to table the Rezoning, Conditional Use, and Comprehensive Plan amendments scheduled to be heard at the March 8, 2016, Planning Commission Hearing," the email from Neds read. "And not to be placed on a subsequent hearing until further notice."

Waits said because the Walmart proposal will not be discussed, the planning commission meeting will not be moved to the county FEMA shelter.

The Planning Commission decided in December that it would discuss plans for and hear from representatives about a potential Walmart Supercenter on Highway 98 near Cole Road at its March meeting.

The Walmart proposal was initially discussed at a planning commission meeting last November.

