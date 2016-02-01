Forecast: After a foggy start expect a nice day in the Pine Belt.

After a foggy start it's looks to be partly cloudy and rather nice today with highs in the mid 70s.

Patchy fog is possible again overnight with lows in the 60s.

A strong cold front will push through the Pine Belt on Tuesday afternoon and evening and that will bring the threat of possible severe weather to the area. Please keep up to date with latest forecasts on Tuesday.

After the front passes much cooler and drier returns for the rest of the week.

