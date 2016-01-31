Slow cook food to perfection five different ways

Continue the winter season with these five mouthwatering cozy food recipes. Each meal portion, might require you to call and invite some friends over for a taste of greatness. Here are the five recipes, click each link for instructions.

Slow Cooker Chicken Marsala:

Four boneless skinless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste (I used about half teaspoon of each)

Two teaspoons minced garlic

One cup sliced mushrooms

One cup sweet marsala cooking wine (may sub chicken broth in a pinch)

Half cup water

One-fourth cup cornstarch

Fresh parsley, roughly chopped

Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwich:

One three pound beef chuck roast, trimmed of excess fat*

One tablespoon olive oil

Six French rolls or hoagie buns

Twelve slices provolone cheese

Slow Cooker Lasagna:

Half pound ground beef

Half pound Italian sausage (I use hot)

One and a half teaspoon salt

Half teaspoon pepper

One large onion, chopped*

One teaspoon Italian seasoning

Two tablespoon parsley

Two teaspoon garlic powder

Two tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

One six ounce can tomato paste

One 29 ounce can tomato sauce

Two tablespoon granulated sugar

Two and a half cups water

One eight ounce package regular lasagna noodles, uncooked

Four cups shredded mozzarella cheese

One half cups cottage cheese

Half cup grated Parmesan cheese

Crock Pot Garlic Parmesan Chicken:

Four Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, thawed

One cup (two sticks) of Butter, softened

One cup real Mayonnaise

One cup shredded Parmesan Cheese

Twelve Garlic Cloves, finely minced

Half teaspoon oregano

Half teaspoon Basil

Optional: One teaspoon fresh squeezed Lemon Juice

Optional: pinch of Salt

Slow Cooker "Melt in Your Mouth" Pot Roast:

One chuck roast (mine was three pounds)

Olive oil

One pound carrots, peeled and cut into large chunks

Two pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

One onion, peeled and cut into large chunks

Two stalks celery, cut into large chunks (optional)

One cup beef broth

One tablespoon corn starch

SEASONING MIX :

Two tablespoons steak seasoning (mine is store-bought and has a blend of peppercorns, garlic, paprika, parsley and salt)

One tablespoon kosher salt

One tablespoon dried thyme

One tablespoon dried rosemary

