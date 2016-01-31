Slow cook food to perfection five different ways

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -
Continue the winter season with these five mouthwatering cozy food recipes. Each meal portion, might require you to call and invite some friends over for a taste of greatness. Here are the five recipes, click each link for instructions.
Slow Cooker Chicken Marsala:
Four boneless skinless chicken breasts
Salt and pepper to taste (I used about half teaspoon of each)
Two teaspoons minced garlic
One cup sliced mushrooms
One cup sweet marsala cooking wine (may sub chicken broth in a pinch)
Half cup water
One-fourth cup cornstarch
Fresh parsley, roughly chopped
Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwich:
One three pound beef chuck roast, trimmed of excess fat*
One tablespoon olive oil
Six French rolls or hoagie buns
Twelve slices provolone cheese
Slow Cooker Lasagna:
Half pound ground beef
Half pound Italian sausage (I use hot)
One and a half teaspoon salt
Half teaspoon pepper
One large onion, chopped*
One teaspoon Italian seasoning
Two tablespoon parsley
Two teaspoon garlic powder
Two tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
One six ounce can tomato paste
One 29 ounce can tomato sauce
Two tablespoon granulated sugar
Two and a half cups water
One eight ounce package regular lasagna noodles, uncooked
Four cups shredded mozzarella cheese
One half cups cottage cheese
Half cup grated Parmesan cheese
Crock Pot Garlic Parmesan Chicken:
Four Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, thawed
One cup (two sticks) of Butter, softened
One cup real Mayonnaise
One cup shredded Parmesan Cheese
Twelve Garlic Cloves, finely minced
Half teaspoon oregano
Half teaspoon Basil
Optional: One teaspoon fresh squeezed Lemon Juice
Optional: pinch of Salt
Slow Cooker "Melt in Your Mouth" Pot Roast:
One chuck roast (mine was three pounds)
Olive oil
One pound carrots, peeled and cut into large chunks
Two pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
One onion, peeled and cut into large chunks
Two stalks celery, cut into large chunks (optional)
One cup beef broth
One tablespoon corn starch
SEASONING MIX :
Two tablespoons steak seasoning (mine is store-bought and has a blend of peppercorns, garlic, paprika, parsley and salt)
One tablespoon kosher salt
One tablespoon dried thyme
One tablespoon dried rosemary
