Actor Vanessa Hudgens loses father hours before Grease: Live

Vanessa Hudgens announced that her father died Sunday morning via Twitter.

Hudgens publicized the loss of her father only hours before she hits the stage as Rizzo in a Fox’s production of Grease: Live.

Six months ago in August she posted an Instagram photo of herself with her dad asking fans to pray for healing.

However, Hudgens made a second tweet confirming she will continue the show in her father’s honor.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All Rights Reserved.