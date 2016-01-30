HGTV will air the pilot once more

HGTV will air the pilot episode once more of a local Laurel couple’s new show Home Town.

Couple Erin and Ben Napiers began filming for the show in May 2015. January 24th was the first time that the couple and residents of the Laurel community saw the show.

The Napiers also said two months is the earliest they will hear back about a series. The couple says they will renovate 12 more homes if a series is approved.

Copyright WDAM 2015. All Rights Reserved.