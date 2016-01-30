Memorial service held for Jasper County man

A memorial service was held Saturday at the site where a Jasper County man was killed.

36-year-old Alrekus Graves died when his motorcycle left the highway and collided with a car on Highway 528 near Bay Springs a few weeks ago.

His mother, Sharon Graves says she's not satisfied with the investigation into her son's death.

Another motorcyclist was also injured in the accident.



