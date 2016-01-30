Wayne County man arrested for drug possession

A Wayne County man was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Billy Beasley was arrested at a traffic checkpoint on Highway 184 when they found meth and hydrocodone in his possession.

Authorities said Beasley was already on house arrest with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He’s charged with possession of methamphetamine and hydrocodone.

