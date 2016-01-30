One injured in Jones county shooting

This is a press release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department:

JONES COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI – Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence on County Barn Road around 6:15am on Saturday, January 30, 2016. The call was regarding a possible shooting of a female. The victim is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Jones County Investigators have taken into custody and charged Korey Wedgeworth, 27of Laurel, with Aggravated Assault. The incident is still under investigation and further charges are possible.

For any additional information as it comes available, feel free to contact Allyson Knotts at 601-428-3151.