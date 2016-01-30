Laurel native opera singer debuted this day 55 years ago

Laurel native, Leontyne Price, made her debut at the New York Metropolitan Opera House this day 55 years ago.

According to Facebook user, Benjamin Watson, her double debut at the opera house was with, “Italian tenor Franco Corelli in Verdi's II Trovatore. The performance was a triumph and ended in a 42-minute ovation, one of the longest in Met history.”

Price was known for her work during 1960 until 1985. She was one of the most popular sopranos and known as the first African American-born prima donna.