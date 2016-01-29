African Children's Choir performs in Laurel

The African Children’s Choir performed at Highland Baptist Church in Laurel Friday.

The choir consists of 18 children ages 7-9 that travel across the county singing and dancing to traditional African songs.

The choir raises money and awareness of orphaned children in Africa.

Tour Leader Heidi Moen said the money raised will help them get scholarships to get a better education when they return home.

“People are so generous to us and the children's eyes are really opened while they're here to see a potential life that they could have one day, instead of being stuck in their situation back home,” Moen said.

The choir began 31 years ago in Uganda.

