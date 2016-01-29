State Auditor sends "rapid response team" to Hattiesburg School District

The Hattiesburg Public School District officially has an interim superintendent to help work through the district’s financial woes.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District officially has an interim superintendent to help work through the district’s financial woes.More >>
Superintendent James Bacchus has resigned from the Hattiesburg Public School District Tuesday.More >>
Hattiesburg Public School District is facing a budget deficit, and school officials didn't know, according to Superintendent James Bacchus' resignation letter.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District released a financial audit that explains the depth of the district's monetary struggles.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District released a financial audit that explains the depth of the district's monetary struggles.More >>
Hattiesburg Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home.More >>
Hattiesburg Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home.More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a man said he was hit by a car during a fight outside a fast food restaurant.More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a man said he was hit by a car during a fight outside a fast food restaurant.More >>
The Mississippi Coast is getting some well-deserved attention in a recent issue of Vogue magazine.More >>
The Mississippi Coast is getting some well-deserved attention in a recent issue of Vogue magazine.More >>