WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC IMAGES: SCAR searching for suspect who molested a dog

A picture of what the dog looked like before sustained injuries.

The Southern Cross Animal Rescue team needs your help finding the person who they say molested a dog.

According to SCAR, the dog was rescued in the Heidelberg area.

SCAR representatives said the dog has severe vaginal wounds.

WARNING: Images of the dogs injuries in this slideshow are EXTREMELY graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to SCAR, a veterinarian examined the animal, and concluded that due to the amount of trauma to the dog's vaginal area, the only explanation for the cause of the wounds could be from a human or an object.

If anyone knows any information as to who is responsible for the abuse, contact SCAR at 601-443-5807.

