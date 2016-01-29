WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC IMAGES: SCAR searching for suspect wh - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC IMAGES: SCAR searching for suspect who molested a dog

A picture of what the dog looked like before sustained injuries. A picture of what the dog looked like before sustained injuries.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Southern Cross Animal Rescue team needs your help finding the person who they say molested a dog. 

According to SCAR, the dog was rescued in the Heidelberg area. 

SCAR representatives said the dog has severe vaginal wounds. 

WARNING: Images of the dogs injuries in this slideshow are EXTREMELY graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. 

According to SCAR, a veterinarian examined the animal, and concluded that due to the amount of trauma to the dog's vaginal area, the only explanation for the cause of the wounds could be from a human or an object. 

If anyone knows any information as to who is responsible for the abuse, contact SCAR at 601-443-5807. 

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved. 

