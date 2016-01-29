SCAR searching for suspect who abandoned hunting dogs

Workers at the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel need your help finding the person responsible for neglecting two hunting dogs.



Shelter workers said the dogs were emaciated and had been without food or water for more than month.



The dogs are being treated at the shelter, but still have a long road to recovery.



One of the dogs suffered a a major spinal injury, and it's still unclear if the dog will make a full recovery, workers said.



SCAR Founder Heather Heather Williams said they see an increase in hunting dogs being neglected around this time every year.



If anyone has any information, you're asked to call the animal rescue or local authorities.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.