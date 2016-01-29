Forecast: Sunny and mild weekend expected in the Pine Belt.

A very nice day is on tap to get your weekend started.

Sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 60s and clear and chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

Saturday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 40s.

Partly cloudy and very nice on Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Then Tuesday, our next round of severe weather looks to arrive. Highs in the 70s.

