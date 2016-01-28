Five arrested in Wayne County drug deal

Five people were arrested in Wayne County after authorities intercepted a drug deal Wednesday.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said a tip led to a local Valero gas station where the suspects were allegedly about to engage in the drug deal.

William Stewart, 34 of Waynesboro was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Kaleb Hoven, 19 of Alabama was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Christin Johnson, 20 of Alabama was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Felecia Mitchell, 42 of Alabama charged with possession of marijuana and cocaine

Kristal McDougle, 41 of Alabama was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana.

