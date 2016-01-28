Mississippi death row inmates

Attorney General Jim Hood outlined his legislative priorities Wednesday.During a news conference he outlined his focus on better laws for child victims and child trafficking. And when it came to the death penalty, he wants options so he can carry out the will of the court.More >>
With the death of Derrick Todd Lee, 80 individuals remain on death row in Louisiana. A majority of those individuals were convicted in Caddo Parish. Fifteen convictions occurred in that parish. Meanwhile, 13 were convicted in East Baton Rouge.
Jones County Junior College's manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center's conference for educators and industry leaders.
It's a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.
The numbers don't lie for Southern Miss baseball. The Golden Eagles set the program record for regular season wins and dominated the Conference USA awards announced Tuesday.
2017 has been the best regular-season of baseball in the history of the 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi program, with the Golden Eagles winning a record 44 regular-season games and capturing the outright league championship.
