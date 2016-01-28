Mississippi death row inmates

Attorney General Jim Hood outlined his legislative priorities Wednesday.During a news conference he outlined his focus on better laws for child victims and child trafficking. And when it came to the death penalty, he wants options so he can carry out the will of the court.

Haunting stories of rape, kidnapping, burglary and murder are intertwined in the cases that led these people to Unit 29 at Parchman.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 48 inmates are currently on death row and housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Sunflower County. Women on death row are held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Lisa Jo Chamberlain is the only woman currently on death row in the Magnolia State.

Many of these death row inmates have appealed more than a few times about issues pertaining to their cases.

There are only two people that have been exonerated on Mississippi’s death row since 1973, according to an Innocence Database from the Death Penalty Information Center.

Larry Fisher was sentenced to death in 1984 for rape and murder charges in Meridian and was acquitted in 1985. However, he remains in prison for a separate rape conviction.

Willie Manning was just exonerated in 2015 for a crime he was sentenced to death for in 1996, according to the Innocence Database. He was dismissed of all charges for the killing of two Starkville women. However, he remains on death row for a separate crime.

Today, death row inmates are executed by lethal injection in Mississippi, but back in the day, several forms of execution were used including hanging, using an electric chair and using a gas chamber. According to MDOC, 35 death row inmates were executed in the gas chamber.

Lethal injection was not introduced until 1984 when an amendment passed in the Mississippi legislature stating that all individuals who were sentenced to death after the effective date of the new law would be executed by lethal injection, according to MDOC.

However, Attorney General Jim Hood is looking to bring forth an initiative this year where electrocution and firing squads could be alternatives to lethal injection.

