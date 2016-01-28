Forecast: Sunny and cool weather expected today.

Sunny and cool today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunny and warmer Friday with highs in the 60s.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

A strong system may impact the area Monday and Tuesday of next week! Stay tuned!

