Local tax agent provides tax safety tips

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Willie Sims has been preparing taxes for more than 25 years in Hattiesburg. He said the first thing you should do is find any background information on the person filing your taxes.

“Make sure you’re dealing with a reputable tax preparer, someone that you can honestly trust with your information,” Sims said.

Sims said it helps to file your taxes as early as possible to lessen the chance for hackers to steal your personal information.

Some other tips from Sims include:

  • Avoid preparers who claim they can get your money.
  • Avoid phone scammers pretending to be with the IRS.
  • Always make sure that your preparer can show you on paper the fees you are being charged.

