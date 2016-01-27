Forecast: A cloudy and chilly day expected.

Cloudy and quite cool today with highs in the lower 50s.

Cloudy and chilly tonight with lows in the lower 30s.

Clearing skies and cool on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

Friday through the weekend looks nice with a warming trend.

