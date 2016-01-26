Waynesboro man charged with statutory rape - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Waynesboro man charged with statutory rape

WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

A Waynesboro man was arrested for having sexual relations with a minor.

According to authorities, Jerricho Janeil Gandy, 20, is charged with statutory rape of a 13-year-old.

Gandy had sexual relations with the child at least two times, and recorded at least one of the encounters, police said.

His bond was set at $50,000 for both charges.

