Waynesboro man charged with statutory rape

A Waynesboro man was arrested for having sexual relations with a minor.

According to authorities, Jerricho Janeil Gandy, 20, is charged with statutory rape of a 13-year-old.

Gandy had sexual relations with the child at least two times, and recorded at least one of the encounters, police said.

His bond was set at $50,000 for both charges.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.