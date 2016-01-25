Chilly this morning but, warming up into the 60s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

Good morning everyone!! We're starting off with a few areas of patchy fog this morning. Temps will warm up into the 60s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated chance of showers.
Lows tonight will bottom out around 40 with cloudy skies and isolated showers.
Tomorrow we'll warm up with highs in the mid 60s with showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely.
With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up.
