Todd Monken leaving USM for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The University of Southern Mississippi's Athletic Director released a statement Sunday about Southern's next step after Todd Monken announced his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bill McGillis spoke at a news conference held at the university at 3 p.m.

University of Southern Mississippi's head football coach Todd Monken is resigning to coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Monken was selected as the Offensive Coordinator & Wide Receivers coach for the NFL team.

Monken spent three seasons as USM's head coach, and brought The Eagles from a 0-12 losing season in 2013 to a 9-5 record in 2015, winning the Conference USA West division.

Under Monken's direction, The Eagles earned an appearance in The Heart of Dallas Bowl.

"I am very excited to add a coach with the type of experience and tenacity that Todd brings," said Buccaneers Head Coach Dirk Koetter in an issued news release. "I have always been impressed with his approach to the game as well as his ability to teach concepts and get the best out of his players. During his more than 25-year coaching career, he has made a name for himself as a very successful offensive coordinator and head coach on the collegiate level. Todd also happens to be a terrific receivers coach with a proven track record of helping his players reach their true potential. We are fortunate to have him join our staff."



Before joining Southern Miss, Monken spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Oklahoma State (2011-12), his second stint with the Cowboys, after having worked as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2002-04. During his time as offensive coordinator, the team set school season records for total offensive yards, passing yards, completion percentage, points scored and passing touchdowns, according to the release.

A native of Wheaton, Ill., Monken was a three-year letter winner at quarterback for Knox College. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics (1989) and followed with a master's degree in education leadership from Grand Valley State. He is a member of the Knox College Athletic Hall of Fame. He and his wife, Terri, have one son, Travis.

Monken addressed his resignation at a news conference held at USM Sunday.

"It has been a privilege to lead the program for the past three years," Monken said."We accomplished a lot rebuilding the Southern Miss football program, and we did it together," Monken said.

Monken said he had no intention of leaving Southern Miss, but that he and his family could not pass up the opportunity.

USM Athletic Director Bill McGillis said the search for a new head coach would begin Sunday night.

"Naturally, I am disappointed for the university and the players," said McGillis. "I'm happy for Coach Monken. He did an incredible job rebuilding our program, and he is a special coach and a special leader."

McGillis stressed that the timing was critical, and that the department would work fast and make the right decision for the program.

"I anticipate having a new head coach before next weekend."

