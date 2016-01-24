Autopsy still pending in Petal death investigation

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, a Petal man's cause of death is still unknown. Autopsy and Toxicology reports continue to pend as investigators search for results.

“The preliminary autopsy just did not give us enough to go off of in the investigation and we need the full autopsy and tox report to finalize it," Petal Police Detective Sammy Ray said.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim in Sunday's Petal death investigation as Rodney A. Gann.

Detective Sammy Ray with Petal police department said this is an active death investigation.

Authorities said Gann was found dead in a 2003 Red PT Cruiser on Magnolia Lane. The car was pulled from a wooded area beyond the the street's dead end on Sunday.

Ray said the Gann's body was sent to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

