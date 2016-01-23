RAW VIDEO: Drone video of tornado damage - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

RAW VIDEO: Drone video of tornado damage

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Raw drone footage submitted by Pine Belt viewer, Colby Neal, reveals aerial footage of severe tornado damage in Lamar County. 

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado tore through The Pine Belt Thursday night.

Friday Lamar County supervisors signed a local emergency proclamation for the county.

