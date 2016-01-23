Forrest County deputy injured in Chase

A Forrest County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured when a man lead officers on a chase Saturday.

Authorities said the chase began on River Road in Forrest County and ended on Old highway 49 in Covington County.

When the officer tried to stop the man, he rammed his car into officer’s vehicle, officials said.

According to Nick Calico with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, when the man tried to flee, he hit the officer in the hand with his vehicle.

The officer only suffered minor injuries, officials said.

At last check the suspect was at a local hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of the officer nor the suspect.

