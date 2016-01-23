Southern Pine sends crew to assist Virginia cooperative

This is a Press Release from Southern Pine Electric Power Association.

Southern Pine sent eight employees to Virginia to assist with winter storm recovery Saturday.

The crew left from Southern Pine’s Newton district office early Saturday headed to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which is headquartered in Fredericksburg, Va.

“Cooperation among cooperatives is one of our guiding principles,” said Southern Pine General Manager Donald L. Jordan. “All cooperatives help each other in times of trouble. We have been on the receiving end of assistance from other cooperatives, such as after Hurricane Katrina, and we understand how important it is to be able to help others.”

Two employees from each of our district offices – Taylorsville, Newton, New Hebron and Brandon – have been assigned to the trip.

Virginia and much of the Northeast are trying to recover from a massive winter storm that has caused thousands of residents, businesses and schools to lose power.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative provides electric service to more than 161,000 meters in 22 Virginia counties. It has more than 16,000 miles of power lines through its service area that ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay.

Southern Pine, a member owned, not-for-profit cooperative, distributes power to more than 66,000 members over more than 10,000 miles of power lines.

