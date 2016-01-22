Puppy love: Top male dog names for 2016

A man's best friend certainly deserves a well-suited name for its undeniable puppy love charm.

Proven Tricks released a list of names for the most predicted popular male dog names for this year.

According to its website, the line was blurred between dog names and people names. In fact, many dog lovers even showed their love by naming their pups after popular baby names.

Popular male dog names included Max, Emerson, Cooper and even Puppy, just to name a few.

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE FOR SLIDESHOW

What is your favorite male dog name? Click through our slideshow to find out!

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.