Wayne County drug bust nets 6

A drug bust in Wayne County that began Thursday night and ended Friday morning landed six people in jail.

Five of the six suspects arrested are facing felony drug charges.

The narcotics team with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at several undisclosed homes in the Wayne County area.

Officers recovered meth, several guns, ecstasy pills, oxycodone pills, and a number of four wheelers.

Cedrick Jones is charged with two counts of selling oxycodone and ecstasy, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm, oxycodone and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent while in possession of a firearm ecstasy.

Jonathan Donald Richardson is charged with one count of sale of controlled substance, hydrocodone.

Mitchell Glen Hartley is charged with one count of selling methamphetamine

Benjamin Allen Bonner is charged with one count of sell of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

George Christopher White is charged with one count sell of a controlled substance, crack cocaine.

Steven Bosistick is charge with one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of paraphernalia.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said his department will continue to rid drugs from the Wayne County area.

"We will continue to work around the clock to ensure the safety of the people of Wayne County," Sheriff Ashley said. "I want to make this a safer and better place to live."

