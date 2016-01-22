Forecast: Very wind cold day ahead.

Windy and cold today with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.You may see some light rain as well.

Clearing and cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunny skies are expected on Saturday with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Sunny and cool Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

