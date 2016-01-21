Nine health department clinics closing in MS

Nine health departments across the state are closing.

The State Department of Health announced the closures Wednesday.

The nine clinics are located in Benton, Bolivar, Harrison, Jackson, Jasper, Newton, Smith and two in Washington County.

The last day that the clinics will see patients is Jan. 31.

Beginning Feb. 1, all clinics will have new hours.

Most services will be offered, but not necessarily on a daily basis.

Sixty-four employees will be laid off as a result of the closures.

While some of the rest of the clinics across the state will remain open, many will not offer the same services as before.

Two of the clinics are in Lamar and Marion County. Starting next month, neither clinic will offer family planning services.

State Health Officer Dr. Mary Currier released a statement blaming declining revenue for the changes.

“Like any other business, we’ve had to face the current environment and come up with a different way of doing business while continuing to provide core public health to all Mississippians,” Currier said.

