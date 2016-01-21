Sexting lands Waynesboro teen behind bars

A Waynesboro teenage is behind bars for sending sexually explicit text messages to a 14-year-old girl.

Dra-Charles Henry, 19, is charged with touching a child for lustful purposes, enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, and exploitation of a child.

Authorities said he met with the young girl and touched her inappropriately.

Henry's bond was set at $50,000.

