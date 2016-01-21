Sexting lands Waynesboro teen behind bars - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sexting lands Waynesboro teen behind bars

Dra-Charles Henry Dra-Charles Henry
WAYNESBORO, MS (WDAM) -

A Waynesboro teenage is behind bars for sending sexually explicit text messages to a 14-year-old girl. 

Dra-Charles Henry, 19, is charged with touching a child for lustful purposes, enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, and exploitation of a child. 

Authorities said he met with the young girl and touched her inappropriately. 

Henry's bond was set at $50,000. 

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved. 

  • Cell phone safety for teenagers

    Thursday, January 21 2016 5:58 PM EST2016-01-21 22:58:05 GMT
    Having a conversation about sending sext messages with your teenager can be uncomfortable, but it is an important dialogue to have with your teenager.  

    Having a conversation about sending sext messages with your teenager can be uncomfortable, but it is an important dialogue to have with your teenager.  

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

