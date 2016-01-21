Spot lighting incident produces drug charges for Wayne Co. man

A spot lighting incident Saturday night resulted in a man being arrested for drugs, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 16, Michael Thrash of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife arrested Jamey Stoker for spot lighting on Sumrall Road.

During the incident, Wayne County Narcotics Investigator Macy Torey also charged Stoker with possession of Lortabs, oxycodone, meth, Adderall and hydrocodone and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Judge Steve Walker has set bond, according to the sheriff’s department.

“I am pleased to see the resulting progress of agencies’ cooperative efforts to ensure the safety of our community as they combat drugs and other crimes,” Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said in a press release.

