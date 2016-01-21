Spot lighting incident produces drug charges for Wayne Co. man - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Spot lighting incident produces drug charges for Wayne Co. man

Jamey Stoker Jamey Stoker
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A spot lighting incident Saturday night resulted in a man being arrested for drugs, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 16, Michael Thrash of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife arrested Jamey Stoker for spot lighting on Sumrall Road.

During the incident, Wayne County Narcotics Investigator Macy Torey also charged Stoker with possession of Lortabs, oxycodone, meth, Adderall and hydrocodone and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Judge Steve Walker has set bond, according to the sheriff’s department.

“I am pleased to see the resulting progress of agencies’ cooperative efforts to ensure the safety of our community as they combat drugs and other crimes,” Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said in a press release. 

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly