Traffic stop leads to drug arrest for man in Wayne County

A man is behind bars in Wayne County after he was pulled over at a traffic stop on Hwy 84 West Sunday afternoon.

Narcotics Investigator Johnny Smith with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department arrested Benjamin Bonner around 3:30 p.m.

Bonner was charged with possession of meth, oxycodone, Adderall and hydrocodone.

According to the sheriff’s department, newly elected Sheriff Jody Ashley and his deputies are “now a visible presence in the community in an effort to combat drugs and other crimes.”

