MDEQ stops fining Hattiesburg over wastewater

Hattiesburg is officially moving forward with once again looking into land application systems to treat its wastewater.

The City of Hattiesburg has stopped paying fines the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality over its wastewater treatment plan.

The Hattiesburg City Council and Mayor johnny DuPree were sent this letter from MDEQ Wednesday, which explains that the city will stop paying $1,500 a day for missing a Sept. 1, 2015 deadline to submit a wastewater plan. The letter states Hattiesburg owes $18,000 to MDEQ, and council president Kim Bradley said he is not sure at this time if the city will have to pay or if it will be forgiven. That means MDEQ has approved the city's wastewater Land Application System.

The letter reads:

MDEQ is in receipt of the plans and specifications submitted on behalf of the City on January 13, 2016. A review of the plans and specifications by MDEQ's Environmental Permits Division has determined that the submittal is approvable, and therefore meets the requirments set forth for compliance with Paragraph 5.A. of the Order.

Bradley said the city will move forward with LAS, but the land the city plans to purchase has not been finalized. The entire land application system will take between 8,000 and 9,000 acres of land, and Hattiesburg was looking to use 3,000 acres of land in Lamar County as a part of that total.

